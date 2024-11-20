ABU DHABI: Space42 (ADX: SPACE42) has appointed Q Market Makers (QMM) as its liquidity provider.

Space42 was formed through the recent merger between Yahsat and Bayanat to deliver advanced satellite communications, geospatial insights, and artificial intelligence solutions to customers globally. Following the merger, enhancing liquidity has become essential for increasing accessibility of Space42 shares to a broader investor base.

By appointing QMM as its liquidity provider, Space42 aims to contribute to a more robust and dynamic market environment, delivering added value for its current and potential investors. Key benefits of liquidity provision include improved trading volumes, tighter bid-ask spreads, and enhanced price discovery, which fosters confidence among institutional and retail investors.

Karim Sabbagh, Managing Director of Space42, commented, “Space42 has chosen QMM as our liquidity provider to enhance market accessibility and the trading environment for Space42 shares. QMM’s expertise in liquidity provision will support our efforts to engage a broader investor base, allowing them to be part of Space42’s exciting growth story, and help us maintain a more dynamic market environment for our shares.”

Magdi Shannon, CEO of QMM, added, "Working with Space42 as their liquidity provider supports our mission to strengthen market efficiency and transparency for both established and emerging entities. We look forward to contributing to the stability and growth of Space42’s ADX-listed shares through our liquidity provision solutions."