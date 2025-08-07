The net profit of Savola Group amounted to SAR 294.86 million in the first half (H1) of 2025, down 39.09% year-on-year (YoY) from SAR 484.10 million, according to the financial results.

Revenues soared by 11.25% to SAR 13.65 billion as of 30 June 2025 from SAR 12.27 billion in H1-24, while the earnings per share (EPS) increased to SAR 0.99 from SAR 0.53.

Results for Q2-25

In the second quarter (Q2) of 2025, the company logged net profits valued at SAR 105.70 million, marking an annual drop of 21.92% from SAR 135.39 million.

The revenues grew by 18.16% YoY to SAR 6.06 billion in April-June 2025 from SAR 5.13 billion.

Quarterly, the Q2-25 profits retreated by 44.12% from SAR 189.16 million in January-March 2025, while the revenues dropped by 20.21% from SAR 7.59 billion.

