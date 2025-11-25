Almasar Alshamil Education Company, a provider of specialised education in the GCC, has raised SAR 179.7 million ($47.9 million) in the retail tranche of its Tadawul IPO.

The offering that ran from November 18 to November 20, 2025 was 1.21 times oversubscribed, indicating strong interest from individual investors. The final allotment is expected by November 26.

A total of 95,679 investors subscribed to the IPO at a final offer price of SAR 19.50 per share, at the top of the announced price range. The retail tranche offered more than 9.2 million shares, representing a third (30%) of the total offering.

Almasar’s entire IPO comprises more than 30.7 million shares, representing 30 % of the company’s total share capital.

The institutional tranche, involving around 70% of the shares or more than 21 million, was 102.9 times oversubscribed early this month.

The company was looking to raise approximately SAR 599 million from the entire IPO, putting down the market capitalisation at listing of SAR 1.997 billion.

(Writing by Cleofe Maceda; editing by Seban Scaria) seban.scaria@lseg.com