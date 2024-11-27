Saudi’s Al Fakhera Men’s Tailoring Company, a clothing retailer and maker of the traditional Saudi thobe, is making its debut on the Saudi Stock Exchange’s Parallel Market Nomu on Thursday, November 28.

The company, which has more than 100 branches in its portfolio, will trade its shares under the symbol 9618 and ISIN Code SA165G34M915.

Al Fakhera has recently concluded its initial public offering (IPO) of six million ordinary shares, which represent a 16.67% stake.

The offering, which ran from November 3 to November 11, 2024, was 268.24% oversubscribed, reflecting strong interest from investors.

(Writing by Cleofe Maceda; editing by Seban Scaria) seban.scaria@lseg.com