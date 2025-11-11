Southern Province Cement Company registered a 69.23% decline in net profit to SAR 44 million in the first nine months (9M) of 2025 from SAR 143 million in 9M-24.

The earnings per share (EPS) fell to SAR 0.32 as of 30 September 2025, compared to SAR 1.02 in the year-ago period, according to the financial results.

The company’s sales also decreased to SAR 634 million in 9M-25 from SAR 698 million in 9M-24.

Financial Results for Q3

In the third quarter (Q3) of 2025, Southern Province Cement witnessed a 95.91% plunge in net profit to SAR 2 million from SAR 49 million in Q3-24.

The revenue shrank by 6% to SAR 219 million in July-September 2025 from SAR 233 million in the same quarter last year.

On a quarterly basis, the net profits posted in Q3-25 were 86.66% lower than SAR 15 million in Q2-25, while the sales increased by 12.30% from SAR 195 million.

It is worth noting that in the first half (H1) of 2025, Southern Province Cement posted net profits worth SAR 42 million and revenue of SAR 415 million.

All Rights Reserved - Mubasher Info © 2005 - 2025 Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).