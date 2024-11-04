Saudi Basic Industries Corp (SABIC), one of the biggest petrochemical companies globally, on Monday pivoted to a Q3 2024 net profit of 1 billion riyals ($266.7 million) from a net loss of SAR 2.88 billion in the year-ago period.

The net profit missed analysts’ mean estimate of SAR 1.6 billion, according to LSEG data.

On a quarter-on-quarter basis it was 54% lower due to 3% lower gross profit of SAR 194 million due to lower selling prices and higher feedstock prices, the petrochemicals giant said.

In Q3 2024, revenue increased by 2.5% year-on-year to SAR 36.88 billion mainly due to the increase in the sales volume partially offset by a slight decrease in average selling prices.

SABIC has projected a CAPEX in the range of $ 3.3 to 3.9 billion for 2024.

(Writing by Brinda Darasha; editing by Seban Scaria)

brinda.darasha@lseg.com