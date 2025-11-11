Knowledge Economic City reported 43.91% lower net losses at SAR 26.70 million in the first nine months (9M) of 2025, compared to SAR 47.62 million in 9M-24.

The loss per share recorded SAR 0.07 in 9M-25, down year-on-year (YoY) from SAR 0.14, according to the financial results.

Revenues widened by 412.93% YoY to SAR 235.78 million in 9M-25 from SAR 45.96 million.

Accumulated losses hit SAR 432.94 million as of 30 September 2025, representing 13% of the capital.

Income Statements for Q3-25

During the third quarter (Q3) of 2025, the Tadawul-listed company turned profitable at SAR 28.23 million, against net losses valued at SAR 8.92 million in Q3-24.

In July-September 2025, revenues totaled SAR 123.33 million, higher by 253.81% YoY than SAR 34.85 million.

Quarterly, Knowledge Economic City shifted to net profits in Q3-25 when compared with net losses of SAR 37.68 million in Q2-25, while the revenues climbed by 100.67% from SAR 61.45 million.

