Riyadh - Saudi Kayan Petrochemical Company suffered 43.84% year-on-year (YoY) higher net losses at SAR 1.60 billion in the first nine months (9M) of 2025, versus SAR 1.11 billion.

The group’s revenues edged down by 0.53% to SAR 6.44 billion at the end of September 2025 from SAR 6.48 billion in 9M-24, according to the financial results.

Loss per share amounted to SAR 1.07 in 9M-25, compared to SAR 0.75 a year earlier.

Saudi Kayan reported accumulated losses totaling SAR 5.83 billion as of 30 September 2025, accounting for 38.90% of the capital.

Quarterly Results

In the third quarter (Q3) of 2025, the net losses reached SAR 336.25 million, representing a 13.53% increase from SAR 296.16 million in Q3-24.

The group recorded 10.24% YoY lower revenues at SAR 2.15 billion in Q3-25, versus SAR 2.39 billion.

Quarterly, the Q3-25 net losses fell by 32.25% when compared to SAR 496.35 million in Q2-25, whereas the revenues declined by 3.51% from SAR 2.23 billion.

