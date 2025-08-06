The net profits of Dar Al Arkan Real Estate Development Company hit SAR 447.96 million in the first half (H1) of 2025, higher by 40.55% year-on-year (YoY) than SAR 318.71 million.

Meanwhile, the revenues fell by 2.31% to SAR 1.78 billion as of 30 June 2025 from SAR 1.82 billion in H1-24, according to the initial financial results.

The earnings per share (EPS) rose to SAR 0.41 in H1-25 from SAR 0.30 in H1-24.

Income Statements for Q2-25

In the second quarter (Q2) of 2025, Dar Al Arkan posted 44.51% YoY higher net profits at SAR 238.62 million, compared to SAR 165.12 million.

Revenues dropped by 11.37% to SAR 852.14 million in Q2-25 from SAR 961.56 million in Q2-24.

Quarterly, the profits generated in Q2-25 climbed by 13.98% from SAR 209.34 million in January-March 2025, while the revenues plummeted by 8.56% from SAR 932.01 million.

