Alinma Bank logged net profits totalling SAR 5.83 billion in 2024, higher by 20.51% year-on-year (YoY) than SAR 4.83 billion.

The clients' deposits stood at SAR 210.54 billion last year, an annual growth of 12.05% from SAR 187.90 billion, according to the financial results.

Earnings per share (EPS) stood at SAR 2.22 in the 12-month period that ended on 31 December 2024, compared to SAR 1.87 in 2023.

The assets hiked by 16.95% YoY to SAR 276.82 billion as of 31 December 2024 from SAR 236.71 billion, while the investments climbed by 12.46% YoY to SAR 48.62 billion from SAR 43.23 billion.

In the January-September 2024 period, the net profits climbed by 22.27% YoY to SAR 4.30 billion from SAR 3.51 billion.

Dividends for Q4-24

The board members of Alinma Bank recommended cash dividends valued at SAR 746.14 million for the fourth quarter (Q4) of 2024.

The Saudi lender will disburse cash dividends after Zakat worth SAR 0.30 per share, equivalent to 3% of the share nominal value, for 2.48 billion eligible shares.

Meanwhile, the distribution date will be announced at a later time.

