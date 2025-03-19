Saudi Real Estate Company (Al Akaria) registered 218.19% year-on-year (YoY) higher net profits at SAR 215.10 million during 2024, compared to SAR 67.60 million.

The revenues reached SAR 1.98 billion last year, up 9.56% from SAR 1.81 billion at the end of December 2023, according to the financial results.

Additionally, the earnings per share (EPS) climbed to SAR 0.57 in 2024 from SAR 0.18 in 2023.

In the first nine months (9M) of 2024, Al Akaria shifted to net profits of SAR 26.90 million, compared to net losses valued at SAR 89.30 million in 9M-23.

All Rights Reserved - Mubasher Info © 2005 - 2022 Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).