ADES Holding Company generated an 80.54% leap in net profit to SAR 816.19 million during 2024, versus SAR 452.07 million in 2023.

Revenues hiked by 43.10% year-on-year (YoY) to SAR 6.19 billion in 2024 from SAR 4.33 billion, according to the financial results.

Meanwhile, the earnings per share (EPS) jumped to SAR 0.73 last year from SAR 0.59 in 2023.

Cash Dividends

The board members announced interim cash dividends valued at SAR 242.20 million, representing 22% of the capital, for the second half (H2) of 2024.

ADES Holding will disburse a dividend of SAR 0.22 per share for 1.10 billion shares.

Eligibility and payment dates will be 10 and 24 March 2025, respectively.

In H1-24, ADES Holding logged net profits valued at SAR 402.97 million, compared to SAR 195.71 million in H1-23.

