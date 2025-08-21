Red Sea Global, the developer behind the regenerative Saudi tourism destinations The Red Sea and Amaala, is considering a range of alternative financing options in the near future, including an initial public offering (IPO) or converting assets into real estate investment trusts (REITs), reported Arab News, citing its CEO John Pagano.

However, Pagano reiterated that no final decisions have been made in this matter, stated the report.

This comes at a time when the company is fully focused on leveraging current momentum, with resorts now operational and more hotel openings expected this year.

Shoura Island, the flagship of the Red Sea destination, will welcome guests this year at 11 luxury resorts operated by global hospitality brands, including Rosewood, Four Seasons, Grand Hyatt, Edition and Raffles.

Construction at the wellness-focused Amaala project is also progressing rapidly, with core infrastructure complete and its first hotels nearing launch, Pagano said.

Six resorts have opened under the Red Sea destination so far, including Desert Rock and Shebara, which are fully owned and operated by Red Sea Global. The exclusive Thuwal Private Retreat has also been unveiled as the company’s third destination.

Red Sea Global has also launched residential offerings on Shoura and Ummhat islands, in addition to announcing Lahak Island earlier this year, which drew strong local and international attention, said the Arab News report.

Amaala is set to open by the year-end and will feature wellness and hospitality brands such as Jayasom, Six Senses, Rosewood, Equinox, and Clinique La Prairie. The destination aims to deliver experiences centered on healing, exploration, and renewal, it added.

