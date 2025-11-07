Doha: The Qatar Stock Exchange (QSE) index closed Thursday's trading higher by 52.32 points, or 0.48 percent, to settle at 11,058.92 points.

During the session, a total of 120,403,667 shares were traded, with a value of QAR 395,501,525.11, through 28,893 transactions across all sectors.

The shares of 33 companies rose, while 14 companies saw their stocks decline, with six companies maintaining their previous closing price.

At the end of the trading session, the market capitalization stood at QAR 659,610,306,636.95, compared to QAR 655,951,688,022.79 in the previous session.

