DOHA: The Qatar Stock Exchange (QSE) index closed this week with a 1.07 percent decrease, losing 113.44 points to reach 10,455 points, compared to last week’s close, under pressure from the industrial sector, which recorded the largest decline of negative 2.04 percent, preceded by the services and consumer goods sector with a negative 1.09 percent, then the real estate sector with a negative 1.05 percent.

In this context, financial markets analyst Youssef Bouhlaika told QNA that the QSE index is 14.1 percent higher than its lowest level on May 30, 2024, and 3.5 percent lower than its highest level in 52 weeks.

Bouhlaika pointed out that the QSE index seeks to remain near the support area and is moving sideways between 10,400-10,500 points, while shareholders’ eyes remain on the resistance point near the 10,800-11,000 levels.

When addressing today’s session’s transactions, the financial analyst pointed out that the general index rose by 0.34 percent to reach 10,455 points, an increase of 35.04 points over Wednesday’s level.

In a related context, he said that Ezdan Holding stock achieved the highest activity in terms of trading volume, with a quantity of 16.81 million shares, while QNB stock topped liquidity activity with QR49.8m.

Bouhlaika indicated that trading values during the weekend session rose to QR 389 million compared to QR 363 million at the close of Wednesday’s session, and trading volumes grew to 134.59 million shares, compared to 133.34 million shares in the previous session.

© Dar Al Sharq Press, Printing and Distribution. All Rights Reserved. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).

