Qatar Stock Exchange (QSE) has completely waived its trading fees on exchange-traded funds (ETFs), effective from March 16, as part of efforts to enhance the attractiveness of ETFs for both investors and brokers, while significantly improving liquidity in the market.



This decision reflects the QSE's commitment to stimulating ETF trading by reducing financial burdens on investors, increasing market liquidity, and enhancing investment competitiveness. By providing a low-cost trading environment, the bourse aims to encourage portfolio diversification and expand the investor base for ETFs.



The elimination of trading fees is expected to stimulate trading activity in ETFs and boost assets under management, contributing to the development of a competitive investment environment in line with global best practices.



"This initiative is part of QSE’s Strategic Vision (2024-30) to enhance market efficiency and boost investment attractiveness. By waiving our ETF trading fees, we aim to attract more investors, enhance ETF liquidity, and position the QSE as a more competitive market regionally and globally, and this comes in line with Qatar’s Third National Development Strategy (2024-30) and Third Financial Sector Strategy," said Abdulaziz Nasser al-Emadi, acting chief executive officer of QSE.



Through this initiative, the QSE aims to create an attractive investment environment for both local and international investors. It also seeks to strengthen the role of ETFs as a key investment tool in the Qatari financial markets, enabling investors to better leverage the diversification and liquidity benefits offered by ETFs.



According to Market Notice No. 008 of 2014, the 50% maximum rebate on trading commissions set by the Qatar Financial Markets Authority applies only to equity trading. Similar to fixed income instruments, brokers are permitted to offer higher discounts on ETF trading commissions.



The decision to waive trading fees on ETFs comes after the QSE recently removed the minimum trading commission of QR30, replacing it with a fixed proportional commission rate of 0.00275 with no minimum threshold.

