National Mobile Telecommunications Company (Ooredoo) registered net profits attributable to the shareholders worth QAR 3.08 billion in the first nine months (9M) of 2025.

The earnings are higher by 6% year-on-year (YoY) than QAR 2.92 billion, according to the financial results.

Total revenues increased by 3% YoY to QAR 18.17 billion in 9M-25 from QAR 17.65 billion.

Additionally, the earnings per share (EPS) climbed by 5% to QAR 0.96 as of 30 September 2025 from QAR 0.91 a year earlier.

Quarterly Results

In the third quarter (Q3) of 2025, the cross-listed group posted 9% YoY higher profits attributable to the owners at QAR 1.14 billion, versus QAR 1.05 billion.

Ooredoo generated revenues amounting to QAR 6.26 billion in Q3-25, an annual growth of 7% from QAR 5.86 billion. EPS went up to QAR 0.36 from QAR 0.33.

Faisal bin Thani Al Thani, Chairman of Ooredoo, said: “We are pleased to announce an update to our dividend policy, increasing the target payout ratio from 40%–60% to 50%-70% of normalized net profit.”

“This decision reflects our strong financial position, sustained business momentum, and reinforces our commitment to delivering enhanced long-term value to our shareholders,” he added.

Aziz Aluthman Fakhroo, CEO of Ooredoo Group, said: “We delivered impressive growth across all key metrics, driven by strong performance across most of our operations, with particularly notable results in Algeria, Iraq, Tunisia, Kuwait and Qatar.”

At the end of June 2025, the group’s net profits attributable to the shareholders rose by 4% YoY to QAR 1.94 billion from QAR 1.87 billion.

