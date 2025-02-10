The foreign institutions were seen net profit takers as the 20-stock Qatar Index shed 0.48% this week

The US’ tariff policy and proposal on Gaza had its influence on the sentiments in the regional bourses, including the Qatar Stock Exchange (QSE), which closed this week weak.



The foreign institutions were seen net profit takers as the 20-stock Qatar Index shed 0.48% this week which saw Industries Qatar report net profit of QR4.49bn in 2024.



The insurance and industrials counters witnessed higher than average selling pressure in the bourse this week which saw Qatar Electricity and Water Company register net profit of QR1.42bn in 2024.



As much as 69% of the traded constituents were in the red in the main market this week which saw Milaha’s 2024 net profit at QR1.12bn.



The domestic institutions’ weakened net buying had its influence in the main bourse this week which saw Qatar Insurance report net profit of QR725.32mn in 2024.



The Gulf funds continued to be bearish but with lesser intensity in the main bourse this week which saw a total of 0.09mn AlRayan Bank-sponsored exchange-traded fund QATR worth QR0.21mn trade across 30 deals.



The local retail investors turned bullish in the main market this week which saw as many as 0.01mn Doha Bank-sponsored exchange-traded fund QETF valued at QR0.09mn change hands across 16 transactions.



The Arab individuals were seen net buyers in the main bourse this week which saw Gulf International Services record net profit of QR711mn in 2024.



The Islamic index was seen declining faster than the other indices of the main market this week, which saw Qatar’s commercial banks’ assets reach QR2.05tn in 2024.



Market capitalisation melted QR2.44bn or 0.39% to QR621.27bn on the back of small and microcap segments this week which saw Qatar's maritime sector begin 2025 on a solid note with Hamad, Doha and Al Ruwais ports witnessing a robust year-on-year growth in ship arrivals, containers, cargoes, vehicles (RORO) and livestock in January



Trade turnover and volumes were on the increase in both the main and junior markets this week which saw no trading of treasury bills.



The foreign individual investors were seen bullish, albeit at lower levels, this week which saw no trading of sovereign bonds.



The Total Return Index shed 0.48%, the All Share Index by 0.47% and the All Islamic Index by 0.5% this week which saw the industrials and banking sectors together constitute about 53% of the total trade volumes.



The insurance sector index plunged 2.56%, industrials (2.17%), telecom (0.36%) and banks and financial services (0.07%); while transport gained 1.41%, consumer goods and services (0.33%) and real estate (0.23%) this week which saw the QSE sign pact with Arqaam Capital to provide sponsored research for listed companies.



Major losers in the main market included Dlala, Qatar Oman Investment, Qatar German Medical Devices, Qatar Cinema and Film Distribution, Qatar Insurance, Alijarah Holding, Doha Bank, Commercial Bank, Baladna, Mekdam Holding, Al Faleh Educational Holding, Industries Qatar, Mesaieed Petrochemical Holding, Qatar Electricity and Water, Mazaya Qatar and Milaha. In the juniour bourse, both Al Mahhar Holding and Techno Q saw their shares depreciate in value this week.



Nevertheless, Zad Holding, Nakilat, Ezdan, Qatari Investors Group, Meeza and Aamal Company were among the gainers in the main bourse this week.



The foreign funds were net sellers to the tune of QR56.24mn against net buyers of QR68.15mn the week ended January 30.



The domestic institutions’ net buying decreased noticeably to QR56.41mn compared to QR68.54mn the previous week.



However, the Qatari individuals turned net buyers to the extent of QR22.82mn against net sellers of QR75.16mn a week ago.



The Arab retail investors were net buyers to the tune of QR3.67mn compared with net sellers of QR6.89mn the week ended January 30.



The foreign individual investors turned net buyers to the extent of QR0.9mn against net sellers of QR20.21mn the previous week.



The Arab institutions were net buyers to the tune of QR0.42mn compared with no major net exposure a week ago.



The Gulf funds’ net profit booking declined perceptibly to QR23.02nmn against QR26.86mn the week ended January 30.



The Gulf individual investors’ net selling weakened markedly to QR4.79mn compared to QR7.55mn the previous week.



The main market saw a 4% jump in trade volumes to 0.88bn shares, 23% in value to QR2.27bn and 16% in deals to 79,030 this week.



In the venture market, trade volumes soared 6% to 0.89mn equities, value by 8% to QR2.33mn and transactions by 17% to 168.

