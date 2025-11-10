Qatar - Baladna has received shareholders’ nod to increase the company’s capital by 7.1% to QR2.14bn through the issuance of bonus shares at a 1:14 ratio.



Eligibility for these shares shall be for shareholders registered in the shareholders’ register with the depository centre at the end of the trading day on which the ordinary general assembly was held, on November 4, 2025.



The bonus issue rewards shareholders following the successful execution of the company’s operational strategy and its strong financial performance.



The assembly unanimously approved the board’s proposal to distribute interim dividends for the first half (H1) of 2025 and retained earnings for 2024, amounting to QR142.93mn in the form of bonus shares at a ratio of one share for every fourteen shares held (equivalent to 0.071 share for each share).



Most recently, Baladna announced its record H1-2025 results which reflected consistent growth year-on-year driven by sound governance, effective management of resources and costs, and enhanced operational efficiency, alongside the company’s continued commitment to creating added value for its shareholders.



Baladna’s strong profitability was supported by internationally diversified investment contributions, which served as a key driver alongside operational performance. This included QR239.3mn in unrealised gains from the company’s investment portfolio, reflecting a disciplined approach to allocating surplus cash across a diversified range of investments. This is fully aligned with the group’s long-term objective of preserving shareholder value and enhancing returns.



Baladna’s effective and profitable strategy is centred on its “From Qatar to the World’ strategy, focusing on growth, operational efficiency, product innovation, and international expansion, while actively contributing to food security and embedding sustainability in its operations.



This successful strategy delivered a compound annual growth rate of 9.9% in revenue and 89.49% in net profit over the past three years.



On international expansion, a key long-term goal is to position Baladna as a major global dairy producer leveraging its integrated farming model and entering new geographic markets through strategic partnerships and large-scale projects in Algeria (one of the world’s largest dairy projects), Syria, and other countries.

Growth is driven by Baladna Food Industries’ existing key categories (dairy, juice) and expansion into new product segments in its home markets.



“Baladna’s successful strategy is delivering results through strong performance, and expansion of our business both in our home markets and internationally. We look forward to continuing our successful execution of our ‘From Qatar to the World’. With a healthy balance sheet and a clear investment pipeline, we are well positioned to deliver disciplined growth and sustained value for our shareholders,” said Marek Warzywoda, its Group chief executive officer.



Key elements of the company’s successful strategy include rigorous end-to-end efficiency throughout the value chain, continuous improvement, automation, and cost optimisation including focusing on producing its own feed and using best-in-class technologies.



It also includes relentless focus on producing superior products, continuously innovating to meet consumer needs (high-protein drinks, new flavours), and maintaining stringent quality standards across all operations.

