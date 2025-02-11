Doha: Qatar Stock Exchange (QSE) closed its trading session on Monday, up by 45.47 points, or 0.43 percent, to close at 10,629.20 points.

During the session, a total of 117,483,489 shares were traded, with a value of QR 355,731,792.539, resulting from the execution of 12,779 transactions across all sectors.

The session saw the shares of 33 companies rise, while 16 companies' shares declined, and three companies maintained their previous closing prices.

At the end of the trading session, the market capitalization stood at QR 621,396,290,652.340 compared to QR 619,311,396,032.110 in the previous session.

© Dar Al Sharq Press, Printing and Distribution. All Rights Reserved. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).

