A new CEO has been announced for Tadawul-listed Raydan Food Company after the previous incumbent stepped down for personal reasons in November.

Khalil Camille Aboufadel will serve as CEO, effective this week, at the restaurant and catering services company.

Aboufadel counts Kuwait-based Kout Food Group and Saudi conglomerate Al Ghazawi Group among his experience.

(Writing by Imogen Lillywhite; editing by Daniel Luiz)

