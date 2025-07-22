Oman - The value of trading on the Muscat Stock Exchange in the first half of this year rose to OMR 917.2 million, marking a growth of 64 percent compared to its level in the first half of last year, which stood at OMR 559.1 million.



Executed transactions also increased by 23.5 percent, climbing from 119,000 transactions to more than 147,000 transactions.



This growth coincided with a rise in the number of listed companies, their capital, and market value, which provided more diversified investment options for investors. The Muscat Stock Exchange also benefited in the first half of this year from the new listings it saw over the past two years, which increased institutional investment and strengthened investor confidence, in addition to benefiting from improved financial results and rising net profits of publicly listed joint-stock companies.



February 2025 witnessed the highest trading value at OMR 234.5 million, followed by June at OMR 229.4 million. May came third at OMR 149.4 million, while January recorded the lowest trading value at OMR 75.3 million.



The main index of the Muscat Stock Exchange in the first half of this year was affected by political conditions in the region and the world, as well as by fluctuations witnessed in most regional and global stock exchanges in recent months.



The main index closed at 4,500 points at the end of June trading, registering a decline of 75 points from its level at the end of 2024.



The index recorded its only increase in May by 244 points, while February saw the largest drop at 107 points, followed by a decline of 68 points in March and 60 points in June.



The market capitalization of securities listed on the Muscat Stock Exchange rose at the end of first half trading this year to OMR 28.2704 billion, registering gains of OMR 675.3 million over its level at the end of 2024.



These gains resulted from increases in share prices, new listings in the bond and sukuk market, and several joint-stock companies raising their capital by distributing bonus shares to shareholders.

© Gulf Times Newspaper 2022 Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).