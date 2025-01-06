Saudi Arabia's stock market closed lower on Sunday, ending five sessions of gains as investors booked profits, while the Egyptian index extended gains for a second session.

Saudi Arabia's benchmark index <.TASI> dropped 0.3%, weighed down by a 1.2% fall in Al Rajhi Bank <1120.SE> and a 1% decrease in ACWA Power Company <2082.SE>.

In Qatar, the index <.QSI> fell 0.9%, with the Gulf's biggest lender Qatar National Bank <QNBK.QA> losing 1.3% and Qatar Islamic Bank <QISB.QA> retreating 2.2%.

The Qatari market is awaiting clear directional catalysts, said Samer Hasn, senior market analyst at XS.com.

Outside the Gulf, Egypt's blue-chip index <.EGX30> gained 0.6%, rising for a third consecutive day, led by an 8.4% jump in El Sewedy Electric Co <SWDY.CA>.

SAUDI ARABIA <.TASI> fell 0.3% to 12,070 QATAR <.QSI> dropped 0.9% to 10,478 EGYPT <.EGX30> up 0.4% to 30,184 OMAN <.MSX30> eased 0.1% to 4,570 KUWAIT <.BKP> added 0.6% to 7,839

(Reporting by Ateeq Shariff in Bengaluru; Editing by Jan Harvey)