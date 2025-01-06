PHOTO
Saudi Arabia's stock market closed lower on Sunday, ending five sessions of gains as investors booked profits, while the Egyptian index extended gains for a second session.
Saudi Arabia's benchmark index <.TASI> dropped 0.3%, weighed down by a 1.2% fall in Al Rajhi Bank <1120.SE> and a 1% decrease in ACWA Power Company <2082.SE>.
In Qatar, the index <.QSI> fell 0.9%, with the Gulf's biggest lender Qatar National Bank <QNBK.QA> losing 1.3% and Qatar Islamic Bank <QISB.QA> retreating 2.2%.
The Qatari market is awaiting clear directional catalysts, said Samer Hasn, senior market analyst at XS.com.
Outside the Gulf, Egypt's blue-chip index <.EGX30> gained 0.6%, rising for a third consecutive day, led by an 8.4% jump in El Sewedy Electric Co <SWDY.CA>.
|
SAUDI ARABIA
|
<.TASI> fell 0.3% to 12,070
|
QATAR
|
<.QSI> dropped 0.9% to 10,478
|
EGYPT
|
<.EGX30> up 0.4% to 30,184
|
OMAN
|
<.MSX30> eased 0.1% to 4,570
|
KUWAIT
|
<.BKP> added 0.6% to 7,839
(Reporting by Ateeq Shariff in Bengaluru; Editing by Jan Harvey)