Most Gulf stock markets were subdued in early trade on Wednesday on falling oil prices, while investors awaited a delayed U.S. jobs report for clues on the Federal Reserve's interest rate path.

Oil prices, a key driver for Gulf financial markets, dipped on oversupply concerns, though U.S. sanctions on major Russian producers helped limit losses. Brent crude was trading at $64.53 a barrel by 0810 GMT.

Markets are now awaiting Thursday's delayed September non-farm payrolls report, with traders pricing about a 42% chance of a 25-basis-point Fed rate cut in December, down from near certainty a month ago.

U.S. monetary policy moves are closely followed in the Gulf, where most currencies are pegged to the dollar.

The Abu Dhabi benchmark index edged 0.1% lower, pressured by a 1% drop in ADNOC Distribution and a 4.1% fall in Response Plus Holding. Two Point Zero Group gained 4.8%, while Presight AI Holding added 1.8%.

Separately, South Korea has agreed to work with the United Arab Emirates on the U.S.-backed Stargate project to build a large artificial intelligence data campus in the Gulf country, Seoul said on Tuesday.

Dubai's benchmark stock index slipped 0.1%, with most constituents in negative territory. Emaar Properties lost 0.7%, while Al Ansari Financial Services declined 1.1%.

Saudi Arabia's benchmark stock index was down 0.1%, with most sectors in the red. Bank Albilad fell 1.2% and Dar Al Arkan Real Estate dropped 1.1%. The developer's subsidiary Dar Global's chief executive told Reuters on Tuesday it hopes to fund much of its latest Trump-branded hotel in the Maldives by selling blockchain-based crypto tokens to U.S. retail investors.

ADES Holding gained 1.4% after saying its merger with Shelf Drilling was expected to close on November 25.

The Qatari benchmark index rose 0.8%, supported by broad-based gains. Industries Qatar added 3%, while Qatar National Bank advanced 1.1%.

