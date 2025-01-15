The Qatar stock index led most Gulf equities higher on Tuesday as hopes for a Gaza ceasefire rose after mediators reported a "breakthrough" in Doha talks.

Negotiators were hoping to finalise details of a plan to end the war in Gaza, after U.S. President Joe Biden indicated a ceasefire and hostage release deal was imminent.

The Qatari benchmark index <.QSI> snapped a three-session losing streak with a rise of 1.6%, its biggest daily gain in over two months with almost all its shares higher. Qatar Gas Transport <QGTS.QA> climbed 6.2% and Qatar National Bank <QNBK.QA> gained 2.1%, its biggest advance in four months.

QNB, the region's largest lender, on Monday posted a 10% rise in fourth-quarter net profit, beating analysts' estimates, according to data compiled by LSEG.

Qatar Islamic Bank <QISB.QA> rose 2.5% a day ahead of the country's largest Islamic lender's earnings report.

Saudi Arabia's benchmark index <.TASI> rose 0.5%, lifted by broad gains across almost all its sectors. ACWA Power <2082.SE> added 1.2% and Riyad Bank <1010.SE> advanced 1.8%.

The kingdom's third biggest lender, Riyad Bank, is exploring an initial public offering of its investment banking arm Riyad Capital at a $2.5 billion valuation, Bloomberg has reported.

Nice One Beauty Digital Marketing <4193.SE> rose 9.8% to 54.30 riyals per share, its highest since listing last Wednesday.

The online cosmetics retailer raised $320 million in its IPO by offering 34.7 million shares.

The Abu Dhabi benchmark index <.FTFADGI> was up 0.4%, with almost all its sectors in positive territory. Conglomerate Alpha Dhabi Holding <ALPHADHABI.AD> gained 4.9% and ADNOC Drilling <ADNOCDRILL.AD> added 2.9% while Aldar Properties fell 0.5%.

Blue-chip developer Aldar said on Monday it had raised 9 billion dirhams ($2.45 billion) via a sustainability-linked syndicated revolving credit facility.

Dubai's benchmark index <.DFMGI> edged up 0.3%, pushed higher by the communications, industry and finance sectors.

Aramex <ARMX.DU> rallied for a second day, adding 7.6% to 2.85 dirhams per share, its highest level in more than a year. Abu Dhabi sovereign wealth fund ADQ said on Monday it planned to launch a cash takeover offer for the courier firm, bidding for the shares it does not already own.

Outside the Gulf, Egypt's blue-chip index <.EGX30> rose 1.4% after five consecutive sessions of losses. Commercial International Bank <COMI.CA> rose 1.8% and Talaat Moustafa Group <TMGH.CA> was 8.3% higher.

SAUDI ARABIA <.TASI> up 0.5% to 12,173 KUWAIT <.BKP> gained 0.6% to 8,004 QATAR <.QSI> rose 1.6% to 10,385 EGYPT <.EGX30> up 1.4% to 28,967 BAHRAIN <.BAX> fell 1.3% to 1,894 OMAN <.MSX30> up 0.3% to 4,611 ABU DHABI <.FTFADGI> rose 0.4% to 9,498 DUBAI <.DFMGI> gained 0.3% to 5,246

($1 = 3.6727 UAE dirham)

(Reporting by Md Manzer Hussain; Editing by Kirsten Donovan)