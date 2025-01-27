Most major stock markets in the Gulf were subdued on Monday due to uncertainty surrounding U.S. trade policy, although the Saudi Arabian bourse bucked the trend, rising on strong gains from real estate companies.

U.S. President Donald Trump reaffirmed his commitment to enforcing tariffs, with a recent dispute with Colombia centered on migration-related issues that prompted Trump to threaten the country with tariffs and sanctions. The move sent a clear signal that the U.S. would not hesitate to act to protect its interests.

In Qatar, the index was flat.

Dubai's main share index eased 0.1%, hit by a 2.1% fall in Emaar Development.

The Abu Dhabi index lost 0.1%.

Oil prices - a catalyst for the Gulf's financial markets -slipped after President Trump called on OPEC to reduce prices following the announcement of wide-ranging measures to boost U.S. oil and gas output in his first week in office.

Saudi Arabia's benchmark index, however, gained 0.4%, led by a 10% surge in Jabal Omar Development Company and a 9.8% jump in Makkah Construction and Development Company.

The kingdom's Capital Market Authority (CMA) said foreign investors will be permitted to invest in Saudi-listed real estate companies operating in Mecca and Medina from Jan. 27.

Meanwhile, Italy has signed cooperation and industrial agreements worth around $10 billion with Saudi Arabia as part of a strengthened strategic partnership, Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni said on Sunday.

