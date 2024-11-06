Most stock markets in the Gulf rose on Tuesday as markets waited for early indications of the outcome of a knife-edge U.S. election.

Election Day ends an acrimonious campaign jolted by assassination attempts on Republican candidate and former President Donald Trump and the withdrawal of Democratic President Joe Biden in favour of Vice President Kamala Harris, with polls showing the candidates virtually tied.

Dubai's main share index <.TASI> rose 0.2%, with Emirates Integrated Telecommunications <DU.DU> up 2% and budget airliner Air Arabia <AIRA.DU> gaining 1.1%.

In Abu Dhabi, the index <.FTFADGI> added 0.6%, led by a 6.7% gain for Alpha Dhabi Holding <ALPHADHABI.AD>.

ADNOC Drilling Company <ADNOCDRILL.AD> and Alpha Dhabi Holding announced on Monday that their joint venture Enersol had agreed to acquire a 95% equity stake in Deep Well Services (DWS) for about $223 million including performance-based payments.

Shares of ADNOC Drilling were up 2.3%.

The Qatari index <.QSI> finished 0.2% higher, with Qatar Gas Transport Nakilat <QGTS.QA> rising 1.5%.

Saudi Arabia's benchmark index <.TASI> edged 0.2% lower, hit by a 1.5% fall in ACWA Power Company <2082.SE>.

Oil giant Saudi Aramco <2222.SE> reversed early losses to close 0.2% higher, despite reporting a 15.4% drop in third-quarter profit due to lower crude prices and weaker refining margins. It maintained its dividend at $31.1 billion for the quarter.

Outside the Gulf, Egypt's blue-chip index <.EGX30> rose 0.5%.

SAUDI ARABIA <.TASI> fell 0.2% to 12,015 ABU DHABI <.FTFADGI> rose 0.6% to 9,384 DUBAI <.DFMGI> added 0.2% to 4,595 QATAR <.QSI> gained 0.2% to 10,569 EGYPT <.EGX30> up 0.5% to 30,794 BAHRAIN <.BAX> closed flat at 2,019 OMAN <.MSX30> was up 0.1% to 4,722 KUWAIT <.BKP> gained 0.2% to 7,667

(Reporting by Ateeq Shariff in Bengaluru; Editing by Kirsten Donovan)