Major stock markets in the Gulf were subdued on Wednesday, largely influenced by softer global oil prices.

Oil prices - a catalyst for the Gulf's financial markets - dipped but held onto most of their gains from the previous session amid expectations that an end to the longest U.S. government shutdown could boost demand in the world's biggest crude-consuming nation.

Brent crude futures LCOc1 slipped 22 cents, or 0.34%, to $64.94 a barrel by 0625 GMT.

Saudi Arabia's benchmark index .TASI edged 0.1% higher, helped by a 0.3% rise in the country's biggest lender by assets, Saudi National Bank 1180.SE, while Dar Al Arkan Real Estate Development advanced 2.1%.

The developer is set for a third consecutive session gain following a steep rise in quarterly earnings.

Meanwhile, oil behemoth Saudi Aramco 2222.SE lost 0.3%.

Dubai's main share index .DFMGI eased 0.2%, hit by a 1.3% fall in top lender Emirates NBD ENBD.DU.

In Abu Dhabi, the index .FTFADGI fell 0.1%.

The Qatari index .QSI was down 0.2%, with Qatar Islamic Bank QISB.QA losing 0.6%.

(Reporting by Ateeq Shariff in Bengaluru; Editing by Alison Williams)