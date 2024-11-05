Major stock markets in the Gulf were mixed in early trade on Tuesday as investors took a cautious approach ahead of the U.S. presidential election, while Saudi Aramco reported a drop in quarterly earnings.

Donald Trump and Kamala Harris both predicted victory as they campaigned across Pennsylvania and other battleground states on Monday in the final, frantic day of an exceptionally close U.S. presidential election.

Saudi Arabia's benchmark index .TASI dropped 0.8%, weighed down by a 1% fall in aluminium products manufacturer Al Taiseer Group 4143.SE and a 0.5% decrease in Al Rajhi Bank 1120.SE.

Oil behemoth Saudi Aramco 2222.SE was down 0.6%, after reporting a 15.4% drop in third-quarter profit due to lower crude prices and weaker refining margins.

It, however, maintained its dividend at $31.1 billion for the quarter.

Meanwhile, the kingdom posted a budget deficit of 30 billion riyals ($8 billion) in the third quarter, a finance ministry statement showed on Monday, as lower oil prices weighed on revenue.

Dubai's main share index .DFMGI eased 0.2%, with toll operator Salik Company SALIK.DU losing 1.2%, while Sharia-compliant lender Dubai Islamic Bank DISB.DU fell 0.2%, ahead of its earnings announcement.

In Abu Dhabi, the index .FTFADGI was flat.

Oil prices - a catalyst for the Gulf's financial markets - traded in a narrow range ahead of what is expected to be an exceptionally close U.S. presidential election, after rising more than 2% in the previous session as OPEC+ delayed plans to hike production in December.

The Qatari benchmark index .QSI added 0.1%, helped by a 0.4% rise in Qatar Islamic Bank QISB.QA.

($1 = 3.7562 riyals)

(Reporting by Ateeq Shariff in Bengaluru)