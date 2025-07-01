Major stock markets in the Gulf edged higher in early trade on Tuesday in line with Asian shares as markets awaited a U.S. Senate vote on President Donald Trump's landmark tax and spending legislation.

U.S. Senate Republicans on Monday evening were still trying to pass Trump's sweeping tax-cut and spending bill, despite divisions within the party about its expected $3.3 trillion hit to the nation's debt pile.

Saudi Arabia's benchmark index gained 0.3%, helped by a 4.3% jump in ACWA Power Company.

Among other gainers, oil behemoth Saudi Aramco added 0.1%.

Saudi Arabia, the world's biggest oil exporter, may raise its August crude prices for buyers in Asia to the highest in four months, after spot prices surged during the 12-day Iran-Israel conflict and on robust summer fuel demand, Reuters reported on Tuesday, citing trade sources.

Dubai's main share index rose 0.3%, trading at its highest level in 17 years, with top lender Emirates NBD increasing 0.9%.

Meanwhile, Trump continued pressing the U.S. Federal Reserve to ease monetary policy, sending Fed Chair Jerome Powell a list of central bank interest rates around the world adorned with handwritten commentary saying the U.S. rate should be between Japan's 0.5% and Denmark's 1.75%.

In Abu Dhabi, the index was up 0.1%.

Oil prices steadied after sliding earlier in Tuesday's session, with the market weighing expectations of an OPEC+ output hike in August in an upcoming meeting.

The Qatari index added 0.1%, supported by a 0.3% rise in the Gulf's biggest lender Qatar National Bank.

(Reporting by Ateeq Shariff in Bengaluru; editing by Mark Heinrich)