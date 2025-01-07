Most major stock markets in the Gulf rose in early trade on Tuesday as investors sought guidance on the Federal Reserve's future interest rate decisions, anticipating the release of minutes from its latest meeting and upcoming payrolls data.

The week is filled with data releases particularly from the United States, which will be headlined by the December non-farm payrolls report on Friday.

Minutes of the Fed's latest meeting due on Wednesday will offer colour on their dot-plot predictions, while there will be plenty of live comment with several top policymakers.

Fed decisions have a significant impact on the Gulf region's monetary policy as most of its currencies are pegged to the U.S. dollar.

Saudi Arabia's benchmark index .TASI edged 0.1% higher, helped by a 2% rise in Saudi Arabian Mining Company 1211.SE and a 0.8% increase in the country's biggest lender Saudi National Bank 1180.SE.

Elsewhere, Saudi healthcare provider Almoosa Health Co 4018.SE surged nearly 30% to 165 riyals per share in its debut against offer price of 127 riyals.

Dubai's main share index .DFMGI added 0.7%, at its highest in over a decade, with sharia-compliant lender Dubai Islamic Bank DISB.DU advancing 2.7%.

In Abu Dhabi, the index .FTFADGI was up 0.3%.

The Qatari benchmark .QSI, however, fell 0.3%, hit by a 0.9% fall in petrochemical maker Industries Qatar IQCD.QA.

Oil prices - a catalyst for the Gulf's financial markets - eased, extending losses into a second consecutive session after last week's rally, although concerns about tighter Russian and Iranian supply amid widening Western sanctions checked losses.

