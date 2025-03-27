Doha, Qatar: Qatar’s stock market has demonstrated impressive resilience and growth in recent years, with promising projections for the coming years.

As per the latest report by Statista, the market capitalisation this year is expected to reach an estimated $173.67bn (QR633.55bn), reflecting the country’s solid economic recovery and continued efforts to diversify its economy. The data also indicates that this growth trajectory is forecasted to continue with a modest annual growth rate of 0.71 percent (CAGR 2025-2026), bringing the market capitalisation to a projected $174.90bn by next year.

One of the standout figures in the Qatari stock market is the market volume, which is anticipated to reach $43.70bn (QR159.42bn) in 2025.

This growth underscores the increasing investor confidence in the Qatari economy, driven largely by the government’s strategic initiatives to boost key sectors, such as infrastructure, real estate, energy, and finance. These sectors, bolstered by extensive diversification efforts, are attracting both regional and international investors, further contributing to the positive momentum in the market.

Qatar’s stock market growth is part of a broader trend within the Gulf region, where countries are seeking to lessen their reliance on oil and gas revenues by focusing on alternative sectors and encouraging private sector participation.

The market’s rising capitalisation signals the effectiveness of these diversification strategies, making the Qatari stock exchange an appealing destination for investors looking to tap into a growing economy with vast potential.

However, while Qatar’s stock market shows promising growth, it is essential to put this into a global perspective. The United States, with its far larger economy, maintains the highest market capitalisation globally, projected at an extraordinary $54.9 trillion in 2025, noted the global research platform, Statista in its report.

Looking ahead to 2026, the number of trades in Qatar’s stock market is expected to reach approximately 5.15 million. This increase in trading volume reflects the rising engagement of both institutional and retail investors as they seize opportunities in the country’s expanding and diversified economy.

The Peninsula Newspaper