Riyadh: Lazurde Company for Jewelry logged net profits valued at SAR 11.70 million in 2024, an annual plunge of 62.01% from SAR 30.80 million.

The Saudi firm posted 13.10% year-on-year (YoY) higher revenues at SAR 2.10 billion in 2024, compared to SAR 1.86 billion, according to the financial statements.

Earnings per share (EPS) retreated to SAR 0.20 at the end of December 2024 from SAR 0.54 a year earlier.

In the first nine months (9M) of 2024, Lazurde’s net profits dropped by 42.98% to SAR 24.80 million from SAR 43.50 million a year earlier.

