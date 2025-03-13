KUWAIT CITY - The Capital Markets Authority (CMA) has issued Resolution No. 37/2025 to amend the rules related to submitting requests to appeal decisions made by the disciplinary board, as outlined in the executive regulations of Law No. 7/2010, which established the Capital Markets Authority and regulates securities activities, and their amendments, reports Al-Seyassah daily.

The resolution includes an amendment to Articles 5-18 of Chapter Five in Book Three. It specifies that any individual subjected to a penalty outlined in the law may submit an appeal request to the disciplinary board after paying the prescribed fee and following the required format.

Petitions must be submitted to the disciplinary board within three working days from the date of notification of the decision.

The board is required to rule on the petition within five working days of its submission. The latest amendment introduces a separate form for submitting grievances against the decisions of the disciplinary board in specific cases.

In addition, the CMA announced the start of preparations for launching its fourth strategic plan, which will cover the fiscal years from 2027/2028 to 2030/2031.

The plan aims to establish a clear future vision for the CMA, enhance its role in the development of financial markets, and contribute to supporting the national economy.

