KUWAIT CITY: The Boursa Kuwait continued its positive momentum during the first two trading sessions of 2025, marking a significant increase in market value, reports Al-Seyassah daily. The market gained over 400 million dinars, raising its total capital value to 43.976 billion dinars, up from 43.576 billion dinars in the final sessions of 2024.

This increase in market value was driven by investor optimism, largely fueled by strong expectations regarding company results for 2024.

On the second day of trading, the market saw an 81 million dinar rise in value and the general index climbed by 13.9 points, or 0.19 percent, reaching 7,430 points.

Trading volumes also saw significant activity, with 278 million shares changing hands through 15,652 transactions, amounting to a total value of 63.6 million dinars (approximately $195.8 million).

Breaking it down by market segments, the main market index increased by 32.3 points (0.4 percent) to reach 7,024 points, with 151 million shares traded through 8,235 transactions valued at 19.8 million dinars (about $60.9 million).

Meanwhile, the Premier Market Index gained 9.5 points (0.12 percent), reaching 7,896 points, with 127 million shares traded in 7,417 transactions, valued at 43.7 million dinars (about $134 million). The (Main 50) index also rose by 70.4 points (1 percent) to 6,987 points, trading 111.9 million shares in 5,664 transactions, valued at 14.3 million dinars (approximately $44 million).

Sector performance was mixed, with seven sectors showing gains, led by the insurance sector (up 1.58 percent).

However, six sectors saw declines, with healthcare leading the drop (down 3.59 percent). Among individual stocks, 57 saw price increases, with “Asas” gaining the most (up 6.20 percent).

On the other hand, 54 stocks experienced declines, with “Al-Kout” leading the drop (down 14.29 percent).

A total of 18 stocks remained unchanged.

The session was marked by high activity in the “Business City” stock, which led in volume with 29.84 million shares traded, while “Baytak” led in liquidity with a value of 8.64 million dinars.

The top-performing companies included “Asas,” “Al-Masakin,” “Osool,” and “KMEFIC,” while the companies with the biggest declines were “Al-Kout,” “Imtiyazat,” “Maidan,” and “M Al-Aamal.”

In corporate news, Boubyan Petrochemical Company signed a renewable banking facilities contract with a non-local bank worth 25 million dinars.

The facilities are intended to finance the company’s general requirements, with the financial impact being determined by how much of the facilities contract is utilized.

Boubyan Petrochemical also reported a remarkable 209 percent year-on-year increase in profits for the second quarter ending October 2024, reaching 9.07 million dinars, up from 2.94 million dinars in the same period the previous year.

