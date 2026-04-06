Empower Insulated Pipe Systems (Elips), a subsidiary of Emirates Central Cooling Systems Corporation, witnessed steady growth in FY 2025, expanding both its regional and international reach. The year also witnessed the addition of more than 30 new vital projects to Elips' business portfolio, thus taking the total number of its projects till date to 282.

A leading manufacturer of innovative thermal solutions and insulated pipes systems, Elips continues to strengthen its position as one of the region’s leading providers of insulated pipe solutions, driven by strong operational performance in 2025, and exceptional growth momentum that continued into the first quarter of 2026.

During 2025, Elips continued its pivotal role in supporting critical infrastructure projects in the UAE and regional markets by delivering and executing a wide range of high-quality insulated pipes and projects, said the company in a statement.

Alongside enhancing the efficiency of its production and operational processes, it strengthened its ability to meet the growing demand for high-efficiency, sustainable infrastructure solutions.

The year saw Elips boost its position as a leading provider of insulated piping solutions and fittings, it stated.

The total length of piping systems produced and delivered by Elips has also risen to over 950km, including 50km delivered in 2025, reflecting continued growth in its production capabilities and its ability to meet rising market demand.

On the customer front, ELIPS continued to expand its regional and international reach, growing its client base to more than 340 local and international customers following the addition of approximately 40 new clients during 2025, reflecting the growing confidence in the company's solutions across various sectors.

The year 2025 marked a significant milestone in the company’s success journey, contributing to strengthening its leading position and building a strong business base that laid the foundation for securing dozens of contracts for major flagship projects during the first quarter of 2026, reaffirming the strength of its business line and the continuity of demand.

Elips maintains a strong regional presence in key markets, including UAE, KSA, Qatar, Kuwait, Oman, Bahrain, and Egypt, where it has established itself as a key regional player, building on a growing portfolio of projects and long-term strategic partnerships, said a top official.

"Elips' performance in 2025 reflects the efficiency of its business model and success in strengthening its position as a leading provider of insulated pipe solutions that support various vital sectors. This sustained growth underscores the company's ability to meet the requirements of diverse projects and keep pace with the rapid expansion of infrastructure projects at both the local and regional levels," said its Chairman Ahmad bin Shafar.

"Over 17 years of operation, ELIPS has continued to enhance its operational and production capabilities, supporting its expansion plans in regional markets, and strengthening its role in developing sustainable infrastructure that meets the needs of various sectors, in line with the comprehensive development aspirations across the region," he added.

Copyright 2026 Al Hilal Publishing and Marketing Group Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).

