Egypt: The Egyptian Exchange (EGX) has announced the launch of a new index, the EGX35-LV, set to go live on 1 August. The index will track 35 of the most liquid stocks with the lowest price volatility, covering 13 different sectors to ensure balanced sectoral representation among its constituents.

This initiative is part of EGX’s broader development strategy, particularly its fifth pillar, which focuses on modernising the market and boosting its attractiveness to both local and foreign investors. It also supports ongoing efforts to enhance market efficiency, diversity, and accessibility, including the creation of performance indices that can underpin new investment products.

EGX Chairperson Ahmed El-Sheikh said the new index reflects the exchange’s commitment to offering a diverse range of tools to meet varied investment strategies and help investors make more informed decisions. He described the EGX35-LV as an important addition for institutional investors and funds that prioritise low-risk approaches.

El-Sheikh added that the index is expected to appeal to both retail and institutional investors seeking more stable investment options with limited price fluctuations. By providing a mechanism to target lower volatility stocks, the index will help investors diversify their portfolios and further deepen Egypt’s capital market.

