Zahraa Maadi Investment and Development reported EGP 586.66 million in net profits after tax in the first nine months (9M) of 2025, higher by 70.65% year-on-year (YoY) than EGP 343.77 million.

Earnings per share (EPS) hit EGP 0.48 in 9M-25, compared with EGP 0.28 in the same period last year, according to the financial results.

Sales hiked to EGP 679.15 million as of 30 September 2025 from EGP 462.86 million in 9M-24.

Financial Statements for Q3

In the third quarter (Q3) of 2025, the EGX-listed company logged higher net profits after tax at EGP 228.65 million, compared to EGP 92.89 million a year earlier.

Revenues hiked to EGP 269.46 million in Q3-25 from EGP 123.89 million in Q3-24.

