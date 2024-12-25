Union Pharmacist Company for Medical Services and Investment’s (UPMS) board members agreed to raise the authorized capital to EGP 100 million from EGP 30 million, as per a bourse filing.

On December 23rd, the board also approved increasing the company’s issued capital to EGP 40.98 million from EGP 13.66 million at a nominal value of EGP 1 per share.

Established in 2008 and listed on EGX in 2016, Union Pharmacist operates within the pharmaceuticals, biotechnology, and life sciences sectors.

