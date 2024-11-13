Cairo – Sinai Cement shifted to consolidated net profits worth EGP 2.60 billion in the first nine months (9M) of 2024, compared to net losses of EGP 117.91 Million in 9M-23.

Total revenues hit EGP 4.44 billion as of 30 September 2024, higher year-on-year (YoY) than EGP 3.22 billion.

Earnings per share (EPS) hit EGP 20.65 in 9M-24, against a loss per share of EGP 0.91 in 9M-23.

Financials for Q3-24

During the third quarter (Q3) of 2024, Sinai Cement generated a consolidated net profit of EGP 2.09 million, versus net losses of EGP 41.72 million in Q3-23.

The revenues hiked to EGP 1.75 billion in Q3-24 from EGP 862.38 million in the year-ago period.

In the first half (H1) of 2024, the consolidated net profits stood at EGP 651.36 million, while the net sales amounted to EGP 2.68 billion.

All Rights Reserved - Mubasher Info © 2005 - 2022 Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).

