Sidi Kerir Petrochemicals (Sidpec) targets achieving net profits valued at EGP 1.64 billion for 2025, according to a bourse statement on December 31st.

Sidi Kerir aims to generate revenues amounting to EGP 16.07 billion next year.

The company also plans to record an earnings per share (EPS) of EGP 1.44.

It is worth highlighting that the board members approved the operating budget on December 30th, 2024.

In the first nine months of 2024, the EGX-listed firm logged 4.09% higher net profits at EGP 1.888 billion, compared to EGP 1.814 billion a year earlier.

