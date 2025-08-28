Pioneers Properties for Urban Development (PRE Group) witnessed 81.80% year-on-year (YoY) lower consolidated net profits attributable to the holding company in the first half (H1) of 2025, according to the financial results.

The group recorded consolidated net profits of EGP 217.964 million in H1 2025, compared to EGP 1.198 billion.

Earnings per share (EPS) hit EGP 0.209 at the end of June 2025, an annual drop from EGP 1.141. The revenues increased to EGP 3.278 billion from EGP 2.648 billion.

As for the standalone business, the net profits after tax fell to EGP 153.973 million in the first six months of 2025 from EGP 1.172 billion in H1 2024.

Non-consolidated EPS plunged to EGP 0.133 from EGP 0.981, while the sales shrank to EGP 223.876 million from EGP 1.267 billion.

Waleed Zaki, the group’s CEO, said: “Contracting business also witnessed growth, with the value of backlog EGP 11 billion during the first half of 2025, compared to EGP 7 billion in the same period last year.”

