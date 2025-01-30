Misr Hotels Company (MHOT) reported a 77.6% year-on-year (YoY) increase in net profits after tax for the first half (H1) of fiscal year (FY) 2024/2025, the firm disclosed.

The company earned EGP 763.935 million in net profits in the six-month period ended December 31st, compared to EGP 430.216 million in the corresponding period of 2023.

Moreover, the company generated revenues of EGP 935.211 million in H1 of FY 2024/2025, compared to EGP 577.907 million in the same half a FY earlier, with an annual growth of 61.8%.

Misr Hotels is an Egypt-based joint stock company engaged in tourism investment activities.

