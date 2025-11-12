Middle East Glass Manufacturing Co (MEGM) logged a 9.83% year-on-year (YoY) in consolidated profit during the first nine months of 2025, according to financial statements filed to the Egyptian Exchange (EGX) on November 11th.

The company’s consolidated profit after tax rose to EGP 864.407 million in nine months to September 30th from EGP 787.029 million a year earlier.

Contracting revenue grew to EGP 4.410 billion in January-September from EGP 4.036 billion the year before.

Furthermore, standalone net profit after tax increased to EGP 256.091 million from January to the end of September from EGP 110.031 million in the same period last year.

MEGM is an Egypt-based company primarily engaged in manufacturing, selling, and exporting glass containers in the Middle East and North Africa region.

The company’s product solutions include food jars, bottles, juice, carbonated bottles, and pharma, among others.

