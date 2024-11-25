Egypt - Maridive and Oil Services (MOIL) reported a 42.53% year-on-year decrease in consolidated net profits attributable to the parent company in the first nine months of 2024, according to the financial statement.

The company earned consolidated net profits of $16.796 million in the January-September period of 2024, compared to $29.228 million in the same period a year earlier.

Meanwhile, operating revenues came in at $154.457 million, up from $132.140 million.

Also, the firm registered standalone net profits after tax of EGP 1.965 million, up from $309.

Maridive Group is an Egypt-based company engaged in the provision of offshore marine and oil support services in the Middle East and North Africa Region.

© 2020-2023 Arab Finance For Information Technology. All Rights Reserved. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).