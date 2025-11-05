Cairo: Egypt Kuwait Holding (EKH) has completed the sale of its entire 63.39% stake in Delta Insurance Company to Al Wafa Insurance Company.

The transaction was executed on 30 October 2025 through a mandatory tender offer at a price of EGP 40 per share, according to a bourse filing.

The total sale value stood at EGP 3.16 billion, equivalent to nearly $67 million, generating net profits of about $46 million for Egypt Kuwait Holding on a standalone basis and $3 million on the consolidated financials level.

Meanwhile, the company’s board had approved the stake sale on 22 October 2025.

As of 30 June 2025, the EGX-listed entity recorded 1% year-on-year (YoY) higher consolidated net profits at $101 million, compared with $100 million.

