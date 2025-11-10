Juhayna Food Industries (JUFO) reported a 47.85% year-on-year (YoY) decline in consolidated net profit attributable to the parent company for the first nine months of 2025, according to the company’s financial statements filed to the Egyptian Exchange (EGX) on November 10th.

Consolidated net profit after tax amounted to EGP 1.271 billion in the January-September period of 2025, compared to EGP 2.437 billion in the same period in 2024.

The company also generated consolidated net sales of EGP 22.136 billion in the nine-month period ended on September 30th, up from EGP 18.333 billion in the January-September period of 2024.

As per the standalone financial results, Juhayna garnered a net profit after tax of EGP 957.023 million in the nine-month period, up from EGP 20.666 million in the same period last year.

Founded in 1983, Juhayna is an Egypt-based company specializing in the production, processing, and packaging of dairy, juice, and cooking products.

