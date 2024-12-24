Golden Pyramids Plaza (GPPL) logged standalone net profits after tax valued at $56.58 million in the first nine months of 2024, according to the financial statements.

The recorded profits were higher by 206.81% year-on-year (YoY) than $18.44 million.

Revenues increased to $70.12 million in the January-September 2024 period from $65.73 million a year earlier.

Basic and diluted earnings per share (EPS) climbed to $0.09 from $0.01.

Established in 1991 and listed on EGX in 1997, Golden Pyramids Plaza operates within the consumer services sector focusing on hotels, resorts, and cruise lines.

© 2020-2023 Arab Finance For Information Technology. All Rights Reserved. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).