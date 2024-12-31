Egypt - The General Company for Silos and Storage(GSSC) recorded a 57% year-on-year (YoY) jump in net profit after tax as of 30 November 2024, according to a bourse disclosure on December 31st.

General Company for Silos logged net profits amounting to EGP 107.50 million, compared to EGP 68.21 million.

In fiscal year (FY) 2023/2024, the EGX-listed company’s profits after tax rose by 45.55% YoY to EGP 206.02 million from EGP 141.54 million.

GCSS is an Egypt-based company that operates in the food processing industry sector, particularly in the manufacture, trade, import, export, storage, and packaging, among others.

© 2020-2023 Arab Finance For Information Technology. All Rights Reserved. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).