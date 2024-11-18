The consolidated net profits of GB Corp hiked by 41.20% to EGP 1.79 billion in the first nine months (9M) of 2024 from EGP 1.27 billion in 9M-23.

Total sales revenues hit EGP 35.40 billion as of 30 September 2024, up 81.40% year-on-year (YoY) from EGP 19.52 billion, according to the financial results.

Meanwhile, earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortisation (EBITDA) increased by 34.30% YoY to EGP 1.67 billion in 9M-24.

Financial Results for Q3-24

In the third quarter (Q3) of 2024, the group’s net profits reached EGP 746 million, an annual rise of 12.60% from EGP 662.40 million. Revenues climbed by 85% to EGP 16.22 billion from EGP 8.77 billion.

Nader Ghabbour, CEO of GB Corp, commented: “GB Capital benefited from higher disbursements and saw its portfolio expand 19.80% q-o-q to reach EGP 12.6 billion in 9M-24.”

During the first half (H1) of 2024, the EGX-listed posted higher consolidated net profits at EGP 1.10 billion, compared to EGP 652.63 million in H1-23.

